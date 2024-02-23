WWE adds a new title match to Elimination Chamber in Australia

WWE held a press event in Perth, Australia tonight ahead of Saturday morning’s (Feb. 24) Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The Elimination Chamber card is light on matches right now, with only four bouts currently scheduled. With that in mind, WWE announced a new match for Elimination Chamber during this press event. However, the match will take place on the kickoff show instead of the main card. It will be the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defending the WWE women’s tag team championship against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Hartwell is from Australia, so this is especially exciting news for her.

The kickoff show begins one hour before the main card. I’m on the east coast of the United States of America, so for me that means the pre-show starts at 4 am ET, just a few hours after Friday night’s episode of SmackDown goes off the air, with the main card set to begin at 5 am ET.

