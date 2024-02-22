Robert Roode is finally cleared to return to the ring

Robert Roode hasn’t wrestled since June 2022 due to major injury issues that required two neck fusion surgeries.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Roode traced the beginning of the injury issues all the way back to his time in TNA over a decade ago when he just became world champion and didn’t want to tell anybody he was working hurt.

He attributed his most recent injuries to wear and tear over time, combined with a bad landing in a WWE house show match against Omos in June 2022.

Nearly two years after that match, Roode says he is now medically cleared to return to in-ring action. However, he is very happy sticking with his current role as a backstage producer for WWE:

“I just got green-lighted. The fusion has completely fused. So as far as like, looking at it from a medical point of view, it’s safe to get back in the ring, I guess. But at almost 48 years old, given the opportunity that I’ve been given now to work as a producer, which was my goal coming to WWE almost eight years ago, I’m quite happy doing this. I feel like I’ve had a good run, as they say, and I’m happy to do what I’m doing now.”

Roode will turn 48 years old in a few months and has accepted that he can no longer wrestle full-time. In fact, based on what he says in this interview, he’s not even sure if he’ll come back for another match.

But the fact that he’s now medically cleared could mean that we’ll hear his glorious theme song at some point down the line in WWE, even if it’s just for a final match or two, or maybe a quick cameo in a Royal Rumble.

