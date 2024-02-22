NXT draws its smallest audience in months for a pre-taped show with a major injury

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Feb. 20 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 616,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 rating among 18-49 year olds.

This is NXT’s lowest viewership number since late August 2023, almost six months ago. However, NXT’s rating in the key demographic remains remarkably stable, finishing between 0.17 and 0.19 on 12 of the last 14 episodes.

This was a pre-taped episode where it was well known ahead of time that Shotzi suffered a knee injury in the women’s championship main event match and had to be replaced. I guess there wasn’t enough curiosity about how that injury happened to maintain the show’s recent viewership level.

NXT is live again starting next Tuesday night, as the brand continues its build to an NXT championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes.

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.