Triple H really wants you to believe The Rock won’t be in Australia for Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are scheduled for a talking segment this Saturday (Feb. 24) morning at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, which takes place in Perth, Australia. Given WWE’s recent tease of a WrestleMania tag team match of Rhodes & Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns, some wrestling fans are holding out hope that the Tribal Chiefs will show up in Australia despite not being advertised for the show.

The Rock said he’ll only be there in spirit, while still threatening to slap the piss out of “Cody and his little girlfriend” at Elimination Chamber if they talk trash about him.

If that’s not enough to convince you The Rock won’t be there, here’s Triple H reiterating it during an interview on Xav & Michelle for Breakfast:

“You are not going to see The Rock. I’m not gonna spin that because I don’t want people expecting that and not see that. This show will be spectacular. I believe when it’s done nobody will miss The Rock. As this all came to be, his schedule is quite tight, as you can imagine. So, we have him for a lot of events. Unfortunately, this was not one of them.”

The notion that The Rock would travel to Australia for a WWE show always seemed implausible to me, given his incredibly busy schedule and all the time required for that specific trip. Triple H is essentially saying the same thing above, so I don’t think there’s any need to read between the lines. Triple H wants to assure WWE fans that the show will be great even without The Great One in the building.

How do you expect Cody and Seth’s segment to play out at Elimination Chamber without The Rock or Roman Reigns there to get involved, Cagesiders?