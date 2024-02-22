 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John Cena creates an OnlyFans account with ‘SPICY pics and vids’ for his new movie

By Cain A. Knight
What’s the best way for John Cena to follow a Howard Stern interview where he came off as a Vince McMahon apologist and showed little compassion for alleged victims of sexual assault?

How about creating an OnlyFans account as a marketing stunt to promote his new movie Ricky Stanicky? Sure.

John says you’ll be able to see him like never before on OnlyFans. Just follow the link in his bio for all of his payment methods.

If OnlyFans is your preferred platform, you can subscribe to Cena’s new account for free to get all the hottest Ricky Stanicky content:

You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids!

For those of you who have already subscribed to Cena’s OnlyFans, do you think the two pics/vids he posted today live up to that hype?

Let us know how you feel about Cena’s OnlyFans venture in the comments below, Cagesiders.

