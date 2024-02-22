John Cena creates an OnlyFans account with ‘SPICY pics and vids’ for his new movie

What’s the best way for John Cena to follow a Howard Stern interview where he came off as a Vince McMahon apologist and showed little compassion for alleged victims of sexual assault?

How about creating an OnlyFans account as a marketing stunt to promote his new movie Ricky Stanicky? Sure.

John says you’ll be able to see him like never before on OnlyFans. Just follow the link in his bio for all of his payment methods .

…like you’ve never seen me before.

Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

If OnlyFans is your preferred platform, you can subscribe to Cena’s new account for free to get all the hottest Ricky Stanicky content:

You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids!

For those of you who have already subscribed to Cena’s OnlyFans, do you think the two pics/vids he posted today live up to that hype?

