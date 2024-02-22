WWE 2K24’s ‘full roster’ doesn’t include Brock Lesnar... and some other big names

On Wednesday afternoon, the Twitter/X account for WWE 2K24 posted that the “full roster” for March-releasing game would be “coming later today”.

At the time, the list was missing some prominent names. Brock Lesnar, who’s been removed from the company’s creative plans and several of its licensed properties after being implicated in Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis & WWE, was one. Vince was another.

But Drew McIntyre also wasn’t on the list. Kurt Angle wasn’t among the legends. And NXT fans noticed that Gallus’ Wolfgang & Joe Coffey were there, but their teammate Mark Coffey was missing.

So we waited to see if it wasn’t “later” enough yet. But as of midnight ET, all those folks still weren’t on the roster page.

It’s possible some of the wrestlers will be available later in DLC packs, or that they’ll be in the game at launch but aren’t being promoted yet. Heck, Ken Shamrock, Ricky Steamboat & George “The Animal” Steel aren’t on the list, and the same social media account promoted their inclusion a couple hours before the “full roster” tease.

We don’t believe this is really the full, final roster, is what we’re saying. But here’s what WWE 2K24 currently has listed: