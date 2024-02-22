WWE 2K24’s ‘full roster’ doesn’t include Brock Lesnar... and some other big names

On Wednesday afternoon, the Twitter/X account for WWE 2K24 posted that the “full roster” for March-releasing game would be “coming later today”.
At the time, the list was missing some prominent names. Brock Lesnar, who’s been removed from the company’s creative plans and several of its licensed properties after being implicated in Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis & WWE, was one. Vince was another.
But Drew McIntyre also wasn’t on the list. Kurt Angle wasn’t among the legends. And NXT fans noticed that Gallus’ Wolfgang & Joe Coffey were there, but their teammate Mark Coffey was missing.
So we waited to see if it wasn’t “later” enough yet. But as of midnight ET, all those folks still weren’t on the roster page.
It’s possible some of the wrestlers will be available later in DLC packs, or that they’ll be in the game at launch but aren’t being promoted yet. Heck, Ken Shamrock, Ricky Steamboat & George “The Animal” Steel aren’t on the list, and the same social media account promoted their inclusion a couple hours before the “full roster” tease.
We don’t believe this is really the full, final roster, is what we’re saying. But here’s what WWE 2K24 currently has listed:
Legends/Alumni
“Macho Man” Randy Savage
“Ravishing” Rick Rude
“Rowdy” Roddy Piper
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
“Superstar” Billy Graham*
Andre The Giant
Bad Bunny
Batista
Beth Phoenix
Big Boss Man
Boogeyman
Booker T
Bray Wyatt
Bret “Hitman” Hart
British Bulldog
Bruno Sammartino
Cactus Jack
Chyna
Diesel
Doink The Clown
Dude Love
Dusty Rhodes*
Eddie Guerrero
Eric Bischoff
Eve Torres
Faarooq
Harley Race
Hollywood Hogan
Hulk Hogan
Jake “The Snake” Roberts
JBL
Jerry “The King” Lawler
Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
John Cena
Kane
Kevin Nash
Lita
Mankind
Maryse
Mighty Molly
Molly Holly
Muhammad Ali
Rick Steiner
Rikishi
Rob Van Dam
Ronda Rousey
Scott Hall
Scott Steiner
Shane McMahon
Shawn Michaels
Stacy Keibler
Stephanie McMahon
Stardust*
Syxx
Ted DiBiase
The Fiend
The Hurricane
The Rock
The Undertaker
Triple H
Trish Stratus
Tyler Breeze
Ultimate Warrior
Umaga
Uncle Howdy
Vader
Wade Barrett
William Regal
X-Pac
Yokozuna
Raw
Akira Tozawa
Alexa Bliss
Becky Lynch
Bianca Belair
Big E
Braun Strowman
Bronson Reed
Candice LeRae
Carmella
Cedric Alexander
Chad Gable
Chelsea Green
Cody Rhodes
Damian Priest
Dexter Lumis
Dominik Mysterio
Erik
Finn Balor
Giovanni Vinci
Gunther
Indi Hartwell
Ivar
JD McDonagh
Jey Uso
Johnny Gargano
Kofi Kingston
Liv Morgan
Ludwig Kaiser
Maxxine Dupri
Natalya
Nikki Cross
Otis
Piper Niven
Raquel Rodriguez
Rhea Ripley
Ricochet
R-Truth
Sami Zayn
Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Shayna Baszler
Shinsuke Nakamura
Sonya Deville
Tegan Nox
The Miz
Tommaso Ciampa
Valhalla
Xavier Woods
Zoey Stark
SmackDown
AJ Styles
Alba Fyre
Angelo Dawkins
Ashante “Thee” Adonis
Asuka
Austin Theory
Bayley
Bobby Lashley
Butch
Cameron Grimes
Charlotte Flair
Cruz Del Toro
Dakota Kai
Elton Prince
Grayson Waller
Isla Dawn
IYO SKY
Jimmy Uso
Joaquin Wilde
Karrion Kross
Katana Chance
Kayden Carter
Kevin Owens
Kit Wilson
LA Knight
Logan Paul
Luke Gallows
Michin Mia Yim
Montez Ford
MVP
Omos
Randy Orton
Rey Mysterio
Ridge Holland
Robert Roode
Roman Reigns
Santos Escobar
Scarlett
Sheamus
Shotzi
Solo Sikoa
Tamina
Xia Li
Zelina Vega
NXT
Andre Chase
Angel Garza
Apollo Crews
Axiom
Baron Corbin
Blair Davenport
Bron Breakker
Brooks Jensen
Brutus Creed
Carmelo Hayes
Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
Cora Jade
Damon Kemp
Dijak
Drew Gulak
Duke Hudson
Fallon Henley
Gigi Dolin
Humberto
Ilja Dragunov
Ivy Nile
Jacy Jayne
Jinder Mahal
Joe Coffey
Joe Gacy
Josh Briggs
Julius Creed
Nathan Frazer
Nikkita Lyons
Noam Dar
Roxanne Perez
Sanga
SCRYPTS
Thea Hail
Tiffany Stratton
Tony D’Angelo
Trick Williams
Tyler Bate
Veer Mahaan
Wendy Choo
Wes Lee
Wolfgang
Manager
B-Fab
Bobby “The Brain” Heenan
Cathy Kelley
Mick Foley
Miss Elizabeth
Paul Bearer
Paul Heyman
Theodore Long
*Part of the the Nightmare Family Pack. Pre-order bonus offer available through March 7, 2024. Pre-order WWE 2K24 Standard Edition and receive the Nightmare Family Pack, which includes four playable characters and three gold-tier MyFACTION cards (Dusty Rhodes ’76, Mattel Cody Rhodes, and Pharoah (Manager). The Nightmare Family Pack is included with Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania editions. For digital pre-orders, items will be automatically entitled in-game. For physical pre-orders, items will be redeemed in game via code provided in box. Terms apply.
