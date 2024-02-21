Like his long-time rival Triple H, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a video to promote Elimination Chamber for WWE’s social media team.

Making sure his ZOA energy drink is in frame with the logo side facing the camera throughout, The Rock tells the people of Perth, Australia he wishes he could be there for the premium live event this Saturday (Feb. 24). He can’t, but he will be there in spirit.

He continues to hype the show, but the rest of his message is for the guys he & Roman Reigns are in a WrestleMania program with.

The Rock’s not in full Attitude Era heel mode, but he does refer to Seth Rollins as “Cody Rhodes little girlfriend” a few times. That’s part of hyping Rhodes & Rollins’ appearance on Grayson Waller’s talk show. The Rock then tells the crew recording him to let him know if Cody & Seth talk trash during The Waller Effect, because if they do he’ll fly down to Perth and “slap the piss out of them” before Grayson’s done with the interview.

Make sure you let @TheRock know if anybody starts talking trash this Saturday at #WWEChamber: Perth pic.twitter.com/AIjGrguXBo — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2024

A pro wrestler telling us he can’t be somewhere will automatically make some fans believe they will be there, and that’s definitely one of the reactions this video is getting.

Let us know what your reaction to it is in the comments below. Keep it civil though, or you might get the piss slapped out of you by a moderator.