Raw ratings hit a three month high on President’s Day

This week’s Raw was the last one before Elimination Chamber, and featured several big matches peppered throughout the show.

Not surprising then that its numbers went up. According to Wrestlenomics, the Feb. 19 episode had an overall audience of 1,870,000 and did a .63 rating with 18-49 year olds. The latter is Raw’s best since November and CM Punk’s return to WWE television after nearly a decade away. It’s also well above the rating for the same week in 2023.

Per Programming Insider, Raw finished first on cable for the President’s Day holiday. The only things that outpaced it all of television were from FOX’s coverage of the rain-delayed Daytona 500.

Good news around, and something WWE will hope to build on next Monday with the fallout of this Saturday’s premium live event in Australia and the official start of the road to WrestleMania 40.

We’ll see if those hopes become reality. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

