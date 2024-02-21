Triple H: Elimination Chamber will have monumental implications for WrestleMania

We’re just days away from WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia and the hype train is rolling full steam.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is shoveling coal in the engine (I’ve taken the locomotive metaphor too far, haven’t I?), and promising that what happens Saturday will be important for the next event on the company’s calendar — WrestleMania XL.

The Road to #WrestleMania XL runs through Perth this Saturday… and the implications will be monumental.



Be there live to witness history at #WWEChamber: Perth. https://t.co/P0QDwCebVN pic.twitter.com/0NsjMVzfYJ — Triple H (@TripleH) February 21, 2024

Of course, we already knew that, seeing as the winner’s of the two Chamber matches will challenge World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and the winner of Saturday’s Women’s World title match between reigning champ Rhea Ripley & Nia Jax at the Showcase of the Immortals. But he could be talking about setting up other matches for April 6-7 in Philadelphia, like one for Logan Paul’s United States title. Or maybe we’ll get a big angle to advance Cody Rhodes’ story with The Bloodline?

The Rock & Roman Reigns aren’t scheduled to be in Australia, but Cody will be... and Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa certainly could be.

Let us know what you think of Haitch’s pitch, Cagesiders. Just a promoter promoting, or planting the seeds for even more big news than we thought coming from Down Under in the early hours of Feb. 24?`