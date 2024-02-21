Baron Corbin loves Bron Breakker’s new name for their tandem finisher

The odd couple tag team of Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker was never going to last forever. That’s still true, even though the duo everyone but Corbin calls the Wolf Dogs now hold the WWE NXT Tag titles — especially since Breakker signed with SmackDown last Friday.

Until Chase U (or the Good Brothers) take their belts though, Bron & Baron will still have opportunities to show off their antagonistic chemistry. It was on full display during their segment on the Feb. 20 NXT. The champs were celebrating their recent accomplishments, going back and forth about who’s the bigger Wolf Dog. That led to a recap of how they won the belts, and Breakker’s latest brainstorm... the tandem finisher they beat The Family with should be called “Spear of Days”.

Amazingly, the former Bum Ass didn’t reject this one like most of Bron’s ideas.

Don’t waste too much creative energy on this team of a-holes though, Bron. You’re on to bigger things starting this Friday.

Let us know like “Spear of Days” too, and what you think about the Wolf Dogs’ future, in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from the Feb. 20 NXT:

Oba Femi vs. Lexis King — NXT North American Title Match

FULL SEGMENT – Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin celebrate winning

Wren Sinclair vs. Roxanne Perez

Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs

Carmelo Hayes lays down the challenge to Ilja Dragunov

Jacy Jayne vs. Arianna Grace

Chase U vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer — Tag Team No. 1 Contenders Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson arrive in NXT

Kelani Jordan vs. Lash Legend

Lyra Valkyria overcomes Shotzi and Lash Legend

Brooks Jensen is prepared to make changes (Digital Exclusive)

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows put NXT on notice (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog from last night’s NXT, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.