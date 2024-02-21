NXT’s latest mysterious tease for... you know what? We give up

The Feb. 20 episode of WWE NXT featured the third tease for a mysterious... actually, not only do we not know who’s being teased, we don’t know if it’s a debut, return, or repackaging.

Whatever it is, this one follows one from Vengeance Day that some folks thought could be for soon-to-be-former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada. The next one came last Tuesday, after reports Okada was pretty much a lock for AEW — and didn’t contain any possibly Japanese proverbs. So Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy became a popular guess based on the cryptic nature of the messaging, the font, the horror music sound effects, and a YouTube channel he may or may not run.

There’s nothing in the new one to dissuade you from thinking this is how WWE will continue Bray Wyatt’s legacy. But there’s nothing conclusive either, which has led to some speculation it could be anything from the debut of Tama Tonga to Wendy Choo returning to her old Mei Ying character.

Here it is, for your guessing pleasure:

Men deny their truth

I will be a mirror to it

