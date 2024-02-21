Raquel Rodriguez shares her battle with MCAS in a poignant video

Raquel Rodriguez made a triumphant return to WWE this week by winning a last-chance qualifying rattle royal on Raw to earn a spot in Saturday’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. While the Chamber represents one of the most aggressive exhibitions in WWE, it’s nothing like what Rodriguez faced during her absence from the ring.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez shared that she had been diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea. Rodriguez was forced to the sidelines shortly after wrestling Nia Jax last November due to this condition before making her return this past Monday.

Today (Feb. 21), Rodriguez showed what her struggle looked like in a post on social media.

The journey is far from over. I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it’s going to be a while til I can get it fully under control.



I know one thing. I’m blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all❤️



Keep pushing through the pain! pic.twitter.com/2fgSY2tLkb — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) February 21, 2024

Set to a Spanish version of You’re Beautiful by James Blunt, the video features Rodriguez at various stages of her battle, with severe reddening and swelling of her upper body and face. Throughout, Rodriguez appears absolutely miserable as she tries gutting out her suffering while living her daily life. The video is especially heartbreaking as Rodriguez begins to cry during several clips.

In January, Rodriguez opened up about her condition, explaining how it kept her from doing what she loves, such as traveling and wrestling. She said she didn’t want to be on camera or look in the mirror. What helped her get through it, she said, was having a great support system around her.

In her most recent post on X, Rodriguez wrote, “The journey is far from over. I finally got some answers as to what caused this, but it’s going to be a while til I can get it fully under control. I know one thing. I’m blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all. Keep pushing through the pain!”

On Raw, Rodriguez appeared in great spirits after emerging victorious in her first match in months. Following her victory, she was laughing and having a ball with comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

Rodriguez will next attempt to punch her ticket to WrestleMania and a crack at the Women’s World Championship as she joins Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi in the Elimination Chamber match, happening in Perth’s Optus Stadium in front of almost 50,000 fans.

Whether or not you’re pulling for her in that fight, join us in wishing her the very best in her battle with MCAS.