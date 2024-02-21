SmackDown’s ratings didn’t rise with The Rock, but did remain really good

The Feb. 16 SmackDown featured Logan Paul’s first match on the show, and a main event segment that advanced the WrestleMania XL main event angle by having The Rock officially join Roman Reigns in The Bloodline.

It did not lead to increased ratings and viewership for the fourth week in a row. In fact, according to Wrestlenomics, the latest SmackDown actually saw its total audience drop slightly to 2,555,000 while its rating with the 18-49 year demographic remained flat at .75.

Given that the show was already doing its best numbers in five months since Rock’s return in early February, it’s unlikely anybody’s sweating the fact last Friday’s star-studded line-up didn’t produce a bump. Add in that the show was the highest rated program on television for the night, and that its demo rating was almost 30% better than the same week in 2023? This result produced more smiles than frowns at WWE and FOX.

This week’s Elimination Chamber go home is pre-taped, but should feature some backstage segments with The Bloodline mixed in with the final push to Saturday’s PLE in Australia. We’ll see how it does.

In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

