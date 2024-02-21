"I knew that sooner or later, unfortunately, I'd have to get you before you got me"@Carmelo_WWE is getting back to business after taking out @_trickwilliams...#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GqdwpWkqWo — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2024

Taped shows are usually that way for a reason. Obviously, with WWE making international moves this week, a “live or memorex” version of NXT makes sense. They went light on the wrestling in terms of match length and the champion was, once again, physically absent. With all that in mind, this was a very character driven episode. Even with the matches, something happened that pushed not just story forward, but the wrestlers.

Carmelo Hayes provided more insights on his heel turn while sitting in the barbershop. Ilja Dragunov showed that he puts his pride and character above all else when he accepted Melo’s challenge. Roxanne Perez, who I address later, turned a corner with this latest layer. Thea Hail found herself in the middle of a moral quandary, went on her first date, and is questioning Jacy Jayne’s friendship. Speaking of Ms. Jayne, she showed her true colors during her match with Arianna Grace. You can take the girl out of the toxic but you can’t take the toxic out of the girl. Tony D’Angelo regrouped with the family following their losses last week. He showed mercy and understanding, but also flashed his initial ruthlessness while declaring himself ready to truly become NXT’s Don. Which means he’s going after the NXT championship. At least it better or I just don’t know how to interpret mafia movie language anymore.

During the NXT 2.0 era, the brand shined at characters. The wrestling didn’t always work for me and the matches sometimes lasted as long as a hiccup, but everyone had something to do. Everyone felt like a real person. Shawn Michaels said that NXT is the closest we’ll get to that Attitude Era and he’s not far off in that assessment for that reason alone. It was a time where Raw didn’t always pack a lot of matches into two hours but something always happened. Everyone got a few minutes in the show to leave an impression on the audience. NXT did that this week most of their biggest names. Even the No Quarter Catch Crew got a few seconds with Meta Four and showed that despite their bad guy nature, they respect the Heritage Cup’s legacy.

NXT shines when it focuses on its characters and rolls out dope matches. We didn’t get a lot of the latter this week but definitely got the former. That only whets the appetite for next week’s live edition, which is always a good thing.

B-Sides

I like this heel turn from Roxanne Perez. And yes, stopping a 3-count from a Pop Rox just to apply a crossface to a white meat babyface is a heel move. And like all heels, Roxanne believes she’s right. Wren Sinclair found herself in the wrong place at the wrong time while also symbolizing who Roxanne used to be. According to her promo, Rox feels like everything is unfair in WWE. She got screwed out of her championship the first time, then screwed out of her rematch only to see someone from the main roster get a shot at the NXT Women’s championship. I get it. She’s whining, much like a great wrestler who often talked about fairness back in the ‘90s, but I still get it.

Wren, like a few wrestlers in NXT, shine in the babyface role. She’s the perfect foil for this match because she looks good taking a beating and I feel for her. Solid match that served its larger purpose with that ending. And props to NXT for working this angle into the main event after everything went Paul Wall (sideways). Giving Roxanne some more character development with Lash Legend taking the open challenge spot was a great move.

The “brotherly love” story isn’t always easy to pull off in wrestling, but Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs handled it very well this week. And it started from the opening when Brooks went after his former partner before the bell rang, which brought a smile to Josh’s face. That simple touch explained everything that happened thereafter.

This felt like a big brother and little brother fighting each other rather than a grudge match. And I dug that a lot. Brooks didn’t need to win the match; he wasn’t going to win. He showed heart and that was always the main point. He took several huge shots from Josh and he kept getting up, much to Josh’s disbelief. Not dismay, which is a key difference. Josh wanted this type of fight from Brooks. He told him as much during the third act. He said he did it for him and that he loves him. Not a long match but I really got into the story and think both men played their part well.

Before I bounce to the next item though, Vic Joseph mentioned that brothers fight but brothers also get back together. That, combined with seeing Fallon Henley dejected about her two best friends fighting each other makes me think a reunion is happening sooner rather than later. I wonder why though because it seemed like Fallon and Josh were set up for solo runs. Plans change, right?

Chase U deserved this win more than Axiom & Nathan Frazer. Don’t get me wrong though; their reasons for why they deserved a title shot at the Wolf Dogs more than Nathan & Axiom was faulty at best. As Bryon Saxton pointed out on commentary, professional wrestling entertainment isn’t like the NFL or NBA where contracts transfer; a deal with Tony D’Angelo has nothing to do with Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin. It’s laughable that they even got to this point.

BUT, I say they deserved it more for Chase U’s overall story. They’re rejuvenated and getting their mojo back. It helps that they put on a hell of a match too.

All that said, the story is the Good Bros. making their way back to NXT. The video says enough but I think this is a good move. They’re immediate competition for Baron & Bron because we know their resumes. More importantly, they look the part. Duke Hudson is a big dude but his bark is dulled a bit since joining the U. The Good Brothers have no such issue there and look like true contenders for the newly crowned tag champs.

Oh and speaking of the champs...why do we get an entire segment with them and Baron doesn’t utter “Wolf Dogs”? That’s two weeks in a row NXT let me down here and I’m not happy.

This Sucks

No song title here. Don’t even feel right critiquing or analyzing the main event. For those who don’t know, Shotzi was seriously injured early in her match with Lyra Valkyria. They called an audible and Lash stepped in after putting on a dominant showing against Kelani Jordan earlier. Props to everyone involved and they deserved that standing ovation the crowd gave them. Wishing Shotzi the best on her recovery.

Well, Well, Well

From one championship match to one that left me wanting a whole lot more. Oba Femi handled Lexis King pretty easily. Lexis tried making it interesting but apparently this whole thing was about Mr. Stone and Von Wagner’s beef with Lexis.

Two thoughts on this: One, I wanted more of a match here and really wanted something interesting. But I get it.

Two, maybe Lexis is the cat who can do for Von Wagner what Gretchen couldn’t do for fetch? Not the strongest start to a show but based on the direction the next two hours took, it actually made sense. And I addressed all that before you even got to this point so you know what I mean by that.

All about the characters. That’s NXT this week and I didn’t mind it one bit. A well done show from start to finish and a hell of an audible at the end.

What say you, Cagesiders? Did the focus on the wrestlers themselves less so than the action work for you? Did the character stuff in the ring work as well? Sound off...1-2.