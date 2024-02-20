 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Good Brothers arrive in NXT

Look who showed up to take out the top contenders to the NXT tag team titles this week.

Geno Mrosko
This week’s episode of NXT television featured The Wolf Dogs celebrating their big tag team title win (with fans chanting “you deserve it” at them) just one week ago. There’s never any time to rest in pro wrestling, however, and new teams showed up to state their case for the next shot at the straps.

Chase U and Nathan Frazer & Axiom ended up booked in a number one contender match, one that saw the former team emerge victorious. Things have truly been looking up for the University.

And then The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows of The OC, showed up and laid everybody out.

They have indeed dominated all over the world. There is heavy speculation they could be here for a stint, and a special surprise could be on the way to join them. I suppose we’ll have to wait and see on all that.

Too sweet?

Later, they made clear where they stand:

