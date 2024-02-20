Booker T close to returning to NXT commentary desk

Booker T has been missing from NXT television for a number of weeks now thanks to a medical procedure he had to undergo. We still don’t know exactly what the issue is that forced as much, because he’s decided to keep it private.

The good news is he’s healing and recovering well and expects to be back possibly as soon as next week.

As he said on his “Hall of Fame” podcast (via F4Wonline.com):

“I’m coming back. I’m coming back strong in about one week. I’m about a week out. I had a doctor’s appointment this week just to make sure everything is all clear. Everything’s healing up real good.”

Wade Barrett stepped in to do color work at Vengeance Day and Byron Saxton has filled the role ever since, doing a fairly good job in the process. We can’t say we haven’t missed Booker’s unique style and delivery, though.

We won’t have to wait for it to come back much longer.