At the WWE NXT taping last Tuesday (Feb. 13), Shotzi suffered an injury while wrestling the brand’s Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria in what was to be the main event of tonight’s episode.

Instead, she’s confirming reports that she tore her ACL. Shotzi did so with a pre-surgery picture at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama and a message about where her head is at as she gets ready for nine months of rehabilitation:

I tore my ACL which means I will be out of action for about 9 months. Thank you to everyone who has checked up on me. I am so sorry if I haven’t responded. I am just extremely devastated and angry. Some of you know, I have been through a lot the last few years and it has been so hard to keep up with what I think is expected of me and honestly my mental health had been at an all time low. But l’ve pushed through and I was feeling motivated and like myself again. I was hoping to go to NXT to prove myself again, earn some respect, build back my confidence and start putting the heartache from the past 2 years behind me. I feel defeated right now but I’m simultaneously feeling the most motivated I have ever been. I have been through way worse. I’ve watched my sister, who is fighting cancer, fight tougher battles. I’m just taking this as a sign to slow down. I didn’t take time off when both my stepdad and my dad passed and that really affected me. Now I am looking forward to coming back not just physically stronger, but mentally also.

Join us sending well wishes to Shotzi as she starts her comeback.