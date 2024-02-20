In just a couple weeks, Sting will wrestle his last match at AEW Revolution in Greensboro, North Carolina — an AEW Tag title defense with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

Whatever happens during that match or the entire Mar. 3 show, the entire event figures to be a celebration of Sting’s legendary career. Which is why The Icon asked Kevin Nash to be there. The two men worked together in WCW during the hottest time in the history of the pro wrestling business, and later both found themselves in TNA a decade later.

Unfortunately, as Nash shared on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, he couldn’t get WWE’s permission to even appear in the seats at Revolution.

“He [Sting] asked me to be a part of it, and I just said that because of my positioning with the company, with WWE, I couldn’t even be there if I went in the crowd… “He said he wanted me to be there because I was just one of the guys that’s been with him the whole run. “He was disappointed. I was disappointed. I knew, I asked. You know when you ask and there’s that three or four-second pause, and it’s just like, ‘Okay’.

It’s not clear what Nash’s official “positioning” is with WWE. He’s made it clear he hasn’t signed any kind of talent contract with the company, and also doesn’t appear to have a management role. But he remains close with two high-ranking executives at WWE in Kliq-mates Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels, and they’d probably rather not have the visual of one of their best friends front row at an AEW show out there.

Smart business, or petty gamesmanship? People are certainly going to have opinions about that.