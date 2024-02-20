Chad Gable is on the ‘fast track to WrestleMania’ after a win over Ivar

Chad Gable returned to the win column in spectacular fashion Monday night (Feb 19) after defeating Ivar of the Viking Raiders in an entertaining affair on Raw. The victory not only avenged a previous loss to the Norse-inspired marauder, but it may have been the catalyst for Gable’s return to the Intercontinental title picture, a point Gable may have alluded to during an appearance on Raw Talk.

“My goal tonight was to go out there, create momentum for myself, and put a stop to the Viking Raiders momentum, okay, because they’ve been on a roll lately. All credit to him. That guy’s awesome, but it’s my turn,” said Gable.

ATHLETICISM. PURE STRENGTH. HIGH-FLYING.



This epic showdown has it all on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/iOuA3zmQAj — WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2024

Ivar and his manager Valhalla have been a thorn in the side of Gable and his associates in the Alpha Academy. In recent months, the Viking duo have scored multiple victories over Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri. But Gable’s win on Monday may have been the final sentence in his chapter against the Raider combo. And while he’s pleased with his team’s overall success, Gable said his current intention is to concentrate on himself and his goals.

“Chad Gable has to put the focus back on Chad Gable. So, tonight was a statement about momentum. It’s in my favor, and momentum rolls, and right now, my ball is rolling straight on the fast track to WrestleMania,” said Gable.

With his eyes locked on WWE’s premier event, that could lead to another showdown with Gunther for the Austrian giant’s Intercontinental Championship. Last year, Gable had a thrilling series of matches with the I.C. Champ that left audiences wanting more. After suffering a heartbreaking loss in front of his family, Gable vowed to find a way to get another crack at the Ring General, swearing to God that he would win the title the next time they met.

Perhaps that next time will come in Philadelphia on wrestling’s grand stage, WrestleMania, this April.