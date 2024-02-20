CM Punk makes a surprise appearance after Raw goes off the air

Monday evening (Feb. 19) was a rough night for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, courtesy of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of the Bloodline. And though Raw may have ended on a sour night for many viewers, those in attendance at Anaheim’s sold-out Honda Center left with a bit of a consolation prize that included a surprise appearance by CM Punk.

After rescuing Jey and helping him drive off Jimmy and Sikoa, who returned to join in on the brotherly beatdown, Cody Rhodes led the crowd in consoling his former tag team championship partner. Rhodes thanked the crowd and added that one more person wanted to say hello. That’s when he introduced CM Punk.

Punk, with his arm still in a brace following triceps surgery, said it wasn’t easy sitting in the back knowing that Anaheim showed up strong and stayed hot for all three hours of WWE action. He then made a vow for the next time WWE came to town.

“I promise you, the next time we are in Anaheim, I will be here. And I will have my boots on,” said Punk.

Still, there was more.

From there, Rhodes, the man of the people, took over and offered a signed turnbuckle from all three men to one lucky fan. Not to be outdone, Jey Uso removed his shoes and signed them as another parting gift for Anaheim. Punk, who admitted he came unprepared, knowingly committed a federal offense and signed a hundred-dollar bill that he gave away to one fan, which amounts to a tank of gas for many in the Golden State.

After Rhodes thanked the crowd once more, Jey Uso had the final word to close the show.

“YEET!”

Jey’s upbeat goodbye was in stark contrast to how Raw started and ended.

The show began with Sikoa sticking it to Rhodes as he drilled him with a Samoan Spike. That led to Drew McIntyre scoring a victory over The American Nightmare. Later, in the main event, Jey Uso saw his dreams of becoming the Intercontinental Champion ruined by his “big” brother Jim. Jimmy’s unexpected appearance caused a distraction that allowed the champion Gunther to score a tainted win to retain his crown.

Punk’s appearance and Cody’s actions helped send the Anaheim crowd home happy, however.