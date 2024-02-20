The Uso family feud isn’t over just yet

Jey Uso was getting a big opportunity in the main event of Monday Night Raw this week in Anaheim, challenging GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship. A victory would give him his first singles title win in WWE.

A certain someone just couldn’t stand for that to happen.

Ah, yes, the Uso family feud is still going strong.

Jimmy and Solo Sikoa were at Raw this week running amok, costing Cody Rhodes in the opening match of the evening against Drew McIntyre and Jimmy following up by making sure his brother didn’t win a championship without him. He’s now cost him multiple singles titles.

This is the first time they’ve linked up since their showdown opposite each other in the Royal Rumble late last month. A feud like this absolutely should lead to a match at WrestleMania, and they’ve still got plenty of time to continue building to it.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: