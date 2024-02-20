Raw recap & reaction (Feb. 19, 2024): Uncivil war

Jimmy Uso just ruined Jey Uso's night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/vRUSUs0FKz — WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2024

So much for fines and getting people out of the arena.

The minute Jey Uso set his sights on singles gold in 2024, this was the inevitable. In none of the 52 worlds does Jimmy Uso let his little brother get any shine without him. He made that more than clear this week when he destroyed Jey’s chances at defeating GUNTHER and winning the Intercontinental championship.

The fact that Jey literally had GUNTHER on the ropes (this is wrestling) only makes the hurt that much better.

Going into this match, GUNTHER reminded Jey that he can’t share the burden of loss with anyone else; this whole thing falls on his shoulders. So the match played out that way with GUNTHER dominating the early stages. Jey slapped the champ when the bell rung and then probably regretted that decision when GUNTHER went off on him. It was a beautiful setup for Jey’s eventual comeback and proving grounds for the former tag team champion. Defeating GUNTHER was never an easy task but he really had to work for anything he got here. That includes the little momentum he got during the first two acts, which played out like most GUNTHER matches just with the extra twist of Jey’s story.

Now, even though the ending seemed obvious, that didn’t make it any less infuriating. That’s a point for execution as they played the match’s final moments perfectly. Jey mustered his comeback, hit GUNTHER with multiple spears and put the finishing touches on him. Then Jey did this:

That hurt my soul.

GUNTHER walked away with his championship by the skin of his teeth while Jimmy went to work on his brother before Raw went off the air. Just adds more fuel to the eventual fire that is their WrestleMania match. They kept it simple, hit the right notes, and made Jimmy public enemy #1. Consider me satisfied. Hurt, but satisfied.

B-Sides

Like Dante Hicks, Solo Sikoa & Jimmy weren’t supposed to be here today!

These two interrupted a great match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. Why? Well, for obvious reasons. But also for pretty interesting story machinations. Solo & Jimmy costing Cody this match tied in the Bloodline saga, Drew’s history, and of course pushed Cody further to accepting Seth Rollins’ offer that he can’t refuse. It proved Seth right: No matter what Cody does or where he goes, the Bloodline will show up and shatter his dreams.

The movie also showed how hypocritical Drew is while simultaneously making him a man of his word. He said he’s done hesitating when he gets an opening. The Bloodline members gave him the baton and he ran with it right to the finish line. Despite his anger at the Bloodline and blaming them for all his problems, he has no problem accepting their help if it means he gets what he wants. And I love all of that. Converging storylines always makes me smile and they opened Raw beautifully.

As an aside, I refuse to watch Clerks III because of certain story beats I know about. It makes me sad.

Raquel Rodriguez made her triumphant return during the Last Chance Battle Royal for a spot in the women’s elimination chamber match. And yeah. she won. Which makes sense giving how they booked her, the rest of the contestants in the chamber, and the other options.

The battle royal itself was okay. There weren’t many compelling or credible winners, and it felt a little all over the place. Even the ending, with Raquel getting “surprised” by Chelsea Green after eliminating Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, just didn’t work. I guess it’s fun watching Chelsea get tossed over the top rope after playing possum for most of the match, but she posed no threat whatsoever. It was comedy in a spot that didn’t need it.

All that said, Raquel is a cool addition. She’s another powerhouse in the match filled with a few of them, and a legitimate threat to anything Becky Lynch wants.

Is this a preview of what could happen this Saturday at #WWEChamber? pic.twitter.com/o2Tu9LoxEt — WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2024

Speaking of the women’s elimination chamber, we got all six competitors in the ring for the prerequisite promo standoff. But the segment had one other responsibility: Further establish Nia Jax’s dominance.

It was a lot more successful on the later than the former.

Before the women started throwing blows and before Nia showed up, it felt stagnant. None of the promos sounded great, and it’s always hard doing the thing where everyone comes out with a microphone while interrupting the first person speaking. That’s just a difficult trick to do and I wish WWE did it less. I get why they do it but it rarely hits the mark. Especially when everyone coming out is at varying levels when it comes to promos.

Like I said, everything clicked once the fighting started. Then it hit another level when Nia came through and leveled everyone. While the interview segment with Rhea did neither woman any favors, this worked a lot better for Nia. A few missteps aside, they’ve done a great job making her look like a credible threat for Rhea’s championship. I’m not picking her against Rhea, but she looks good.

Raw was rather meh for a go home show. Don’t get me wrong, it had its moments, like the main event and the opening, but everything in the middle didn’t have the same urgency or crispness in storytelling. Even another spectacular showing from Ivar and Chad Gable felt wasted on this very average Monday night.

But what say you, Cagesiders? Specifically, what does everyone think of the new presentation (the WWE logo in the top right hand corner, the new cameras, the UFC integration)?