MGP: WrestleMania Bubble Watch! Who’s left to face GUNTHER?

Bracketology isn’t just for college basketball this time of the year, ladies and gentlemen! Periodically here on the Monday Gorilla Position, I’ll be mapping out the road to WrestleMania XL.

Before we start, yes, I know it’s actually Tuesday. On days like to today I regret including a day of the week in the title of this column. The delay this week had everything to do with last night’s main event, and I promise not to let it happen again (okay, I’m most likely lying).

It took the interference of Jimmy Uso, who once again screwed his brother out of singles gold, but GUNTHER defeated Jey Uso on RAW to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

The Ring General’s record breaking reign has now hit a remarkable 619 days and his own words appear to be coming to fruition. He’s running out of competition.

Brock Lesnar is gone from WWE for the foreseeable future and Bron Breakker, whom I wrote about last week as a potential challenger, has signed with SmackDown. Making a date with GUNTHER on the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ fairly unlikely.

So who’s left for the leader of Imperium to face at WrestleMania XL? Who will challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship? Is Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley the slam dunk many believe it is? Let’s take a look! It’s WrestleMania Bubble Watch, part two.

Here’s what’s officially been announced so far (card always subject to change):

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship

IYO SKY (C) vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

With 46 days and counting until the show of shows, I think it’s finally safe to say we know what the main event will be in Philadelphia. At least on night two.

Cody Rhodes will get another opportunity to finish his story and win the WWE Universal Championship in a long awaited rematch with Roman Reigns.

The Rock declared on Friday that the ‘Cody Crybabies’ took the greatest ‘Mania main event of all-time and flushed it down the toilet. It’s canon now. Maui would never tell a lie. We will not be seeing the battle for Anoaʻi family supremacy... at least at this year’s WrestleMania.

The long gamer reportedly made the call himself to take a back seat to Cody Rhodes this year and give the people the main event match they were practically demanding.

However, if it wasn’t clear enough beforehand, the events of last night’s match against Drew McIntyre proved that Rhodes will in fact need a ‘shield’ against the Bloodline to avoid losing to The Tribal Chief for a second consecutive year.

Chances are highly likely that Cody will need more than just the help of Seth Rollins to get the job done.

Unless The Rock is taken out of the equation during a potential All-star tag team match that would feature the Great One and the Tribal Chief teaming up to take on the American Nightmare and the Visionary.

WWE could simply be waiting on a medical update on Rollins’ knee before officially announcing anything, but it certainly appears it’s full steam ahead to that massive night one main event match-up.

The possibility also exists that Jimmy Uso could be out of commission long before tens of thousands of WWE fans at Lincoln Financial Field cheer Cody onto to victory.

Here’s what we can safely predict is going to happen, but hasn’t been made official:

Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - Night One main event

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Seth Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Men’s World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship

Logan Paul defending his Intercontinental Championship against TBD

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar (Potentially LWO vs. Legado del Fantasma)

Judgment Day (C) vs. Awesome Truth for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

The Kabuki Warriors defending the Women’s Tag Team Championships against TBD

The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, AOP & Scarlett) vs. The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Street Profits & B-Fab) in an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match

Oh it’s going down. The match may not be officially, official but Jey and Jimmy Uso are finally going to get their dream WrestleMania showdown against one another.

Insider account WrestleVotes, who has an established history of accurate reporting, said on X after RAW went off that air that there were some inside of the WWE creative and digital departments who were under the impression that Jey Uso was going to win the Intercontinental Championship at the close of the show.

Obviously, that ended up not being the case. And just like SummerSlam last year, Jey has his brother Jimmy to thank for the loss. Putting their collision course for WrestleMania fully in motion.

First things first, Elimination Chamber is less than five days away (thanks to some ungodly early start times across the United States... so this is what the rest of the world feels like, huh?) and WWE has put together two of the most stacked chamber matches in recent memory -- even if the outcomes are a bit predictable.

BetOnline has Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre as the overwhelming favorites to fly back from Perth, Australia as the new No. 1 Contenders for their respective World Heavyweight Championships.

More on The Man coming up, but can we all just take a moment to appreciate Drew McIntyre?

Amid a sea of questions surrounding his very immediate future in WWE, the Scottish Warrior has put together some of the best in-ring and character work of his entire career.

He’s the clear and obvious choice to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL, and assuming he’s re-signed with the company, he should capitalize on a battered Rollins (who very well might have competed the night before) to win the gold. Setting up a date down the line with CM Punk once he’s healthy and ready to seek his revenge on the ‘WrestleMania savior.’

Matches that should make the card: GUNTHER defending his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable.

What’s not as clear is who GUNTHER will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against at WrestleMania XL.

It is interesting that WWE was apparently considering taking the belt off of the Ring General last night. It could be a sign that the end of his record-breaking reign is close to it’s end.

However, he’s been so dominant and his reign has meant so much to both himself and that Championship around his shoulder, that WWE really needs to pick the right person to take the it off of him.

If Jey Uso wasn’t the guy to do it, then who?

Given Imperium’s recent rivalry with the New Day, that appears to be reaching it’s conclusion with next week’s Street Fight on RAW, there were many who were hoping a returning Big E could serve as the equalizer to the Ring General.

The former WWE Champion, however, does not appear to be ready to return to the ring. His latest health updates have all been positive, but his stance on wrestling again has long been centered around making the smartest decision possible in regards to his neck and long-term quality of life.

Sami Zayn could be an option as he continues his pursuit of not only becoming a contender, but a Champion once again. Andrade El Idolo is another strong candidate. A fresh new babyface that has yet to cross paths with the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Could the new ‘Era of Andrade El Idolo’ begin with challenging for a title he’s only fought for once before, or does he have bigger targets in mind?

While I doubt anyone would be disappointed with GUNTHER taking on any number of people, because he always delivers regardless who he’s locking up with, the man with arguably the best story is Chad Gable.

This is a man who had a GUNTHER on the ropes months ago and after coming up just short, with his family watching on from the front row, Gable passionately vowed during a WWE Digital Exclusive to not only earn another opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship, but finally be the one to take it off the Ring General.

“I swear to everybody and on myself and my career, that’s not the end. I’m taking the championship, that Intercontinental Championship, I want him to keep it as long as it freaking takes for me to get a rematch, because I am coming back for it, and I swear to God, I’m winning that championship.”

GUNTHER has held up his end of the bargain. It’s time for Gable to do the same.

What is more box office than the ultimate underdog fighting back against a seemingly unbeatable opponent? Not just for a title, but for his family, friends, fans and everyone who ever believed in Chad Gable. Who stuck with him throughout the ‘Shorty G Era’.

Gable has been a five tool workhorse for WWE for quite sometime and has more than proven he belongs. He’s earned the right to have his moment on the big stage.

Last night’s win over Ivar could be just the first step toward Gable building the necessary momentum to get another opportunity at dethroning GUNTHER, who has long been ready to move up to the next level.

WWE needs to belt Chad Gable. They need to belt him at WrestleMania XL.

Men’s Tag Team Showcase: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly vs. New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne)

Women’s Tag Team Showcase: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

The Men’s Tag Team Division is stacked with talent. The Women’s Tag Team Division is not far behind from a depth standpoint. Support for teams like DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) is slowly starting to build. Fans are taking notice of the wealth of talent that are getting more TV time as of late. These performers just need a huge platform to lay it all on the line and showcase what they can do -- hopefully gaining even more momentum in the process.

Hey! There’s a concept that’s not at all unprecedented.

Despite being heavily criticized last year due to their last second booking on the card, the Tag Team Showcases for both the men and the women ended up being some of the more entertaining matches of the entire weekend at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

If WWE just put a little more effort into the set up for these matches, the creative team could have two valuable, annual commodities on it’s hands.

Two simple changes that could go a long way:

- Hold qualifying matches

- The winners should get a Tag Team Title opportunity at Backlash

Showcases provide a valuable platform to the talent all on their own, but matches with stakes go a long way toward building audience investment. Having the teams fighting just for the opportunity to be in the showcase would not only highlight the match’s importance (if the talent cares, the fans will too) but the depth of the roster.

Last four six to make the cut (?): Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan & Naomi

So uh... I have no idea what most of these women are doing come WrestleMania. The potential is there for a Jade Cargill singles match, whether it’s against Bianca Belair or Nia Jax.

Reports say Jade was originally scheduled to take part in the Elimination Chamber match this weekend but was later pulled - presumably to keep her from suffering her first loss this early in her WWE career.

Perhaps Cargill and Belair could end up teaming with one another in an effort to take the Tag Team Championships off of the Kabuki Warriors, whom I still have their challengers listed as TBD. It would make at least a microcosm of sense given Belair’s long standing rivalry with Damage CTRL.

I also wouldn’t rule out Tiffany Stratton attempting to topple the EST’s un-de-feat-ed streak, given the televised discourse we’ve seen between the two competitors ever since SmackDown became the permanent home for ‘Tiffy Time.’

Liv Morgan has made it clear that she has her sights set on revenge against Rhea Ripley, but it would be one of the biggest and most illogical swerves of all-time for anyone other than Becky Lynch to walk out of Elimination Chamber this Saturday as the No. 1 Contender for the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Lynch is currently a -5000 favorite according to BetOnline with Morgan, Belair and Raquel Rodriguez having the next best odds at +800. To translate that into English, a $100 bet on Big Time Becks to win her first Elimination Chamber Match would win you a whopping two bucks if she were successful.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, you can bet the farm that it’ll be Mami vs. The Man in Philadelphia. Which means Nia Jax, despite standing tall against all six of the Elimination Chamber competitors last night on RAW, will come up short in her effort to dethrone Rhea Ripley.

Nia’s dominant booking since returning to WWE will make The Eradicator look even more indomitable after she halts the momentum of the Irresistible Force ahead of her inevitable showdown with Lynch.

Even with the ‘Mania being two nights and upwards of 10 hours long combined (kick-off shows included), it’s hard to make the card. It’s impossible to book everyone. It’s very possible that Belair, Cargill, Morgan, Jax, Stratton & Naomi sit this one out. Or at the very least have to settle for an appearance of some kind.

Right now though, I’m willing to bet all six of these women will have a spot on the show. The picture is just extremely cloudy at the moment, but should become clearer depending on what goes down at Elimination Chamber.

On the bubble: Randy Orton, L.A. Knight, Kevin Owens, Bron Breakker, A.J. Styles, Andrade El Idolo, Sami Zayn, New Day, Imperium, Shinsuke Nakamura, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Bronson Reed, Ivar, Raquel Rodriguez, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

There’s no way The Viper misses out on WrestleMania XL, right?

Stranger things have happened I guess, but just like many of the other competitors inside the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches this Saturday, I’m not entirely sure what the future holds for Randy Orton should he not emerge victorious.

If L.A. Knight wasn’t heavily rumored to be getting some form of a Championship opportunity, presumably Logan Paul’s United States Title, I’d say a triple threat match involving Orton, Knight and AJ Styles would make a ton sense given the trios’ booking over the last couple months.

As it stands now, would anyone be shocked if Randy Orton’s only appearance on the grandest stage is to back up Cody Rhodes with his former protégé facing a nearly impossible task of tackling the reinforced Bloodline of Roman Reigns, The Rock, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso?

The American Nightmare would certainly owe The Viper one should he help level the playing field. A possible precursor to one of Cody’s first programs as the new WWE Champion.

I’m not saying it’s a certainty, but Rhodes vs. Orton should happen sooner rather than later.

