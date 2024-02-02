Here’s what happened with The Rock & Roman Reigns when SmackDown went off the air

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was a big one, as Bayley and Cody Rhodes made their decision for WrestleMania 40. Bayley chose Iyo Sky and Cody chose, well, not Roman Reigns. Instead, the show ended with the return of The Rock, setting up a monster main event for the biggest show of the year in Philadelphia.

There was only so much time to showcase The Rock and Reigns in the ring standing across from each other, as FOX had to go off the air. So the cameras kept rolling and WWE put up the rest of the segment on social media:

EXCLUSIVE: Moments after #SmackDown goes off the air, @TheRock and @WWERomanReigns stare each other down before The Tribal Chief turns his back on The Great One, leaving The Rock to sign off with the WWE Universe.@HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/7nPnvGkckO — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2024

They finished up their staredown, Reigns holding the title high above his head, before The Bloodline bailed to the back, leaving The Rock alone in the ring to say a few words to the people:

“It’s become very clear and evident to The Rock that when you want to create something iconic, and when you want to create something magical, you come to the Magic City. This is a city deep in history and ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I’m happy to tell you that tonight, all of us, tonight we made history in Birmingham, Alabama. Birmingham, I thank you, I love you. If ya smell what The Rock is cookin’.”

And we are on our way to WrestleMania, folks.