Naomi, Tiffany Stratton sign with SmackDown

There were reports and rumors that Naomi, who made her return to WWE as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble this past weekend, would be working on the SmackDown brand on a full time basis.

Then, earlier today, word got around that NXT star Tiffany Stratton, who also made an appearance in the Royal Rumble, was in the building for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown and could be in line for a call up to the main roster.

Both questions were answered in the same backstage segment on this week’s show on FOX.

First, Naomi signed, then, Stratton made clear she, too, has signed and is willing to take on all comers, quickly finding her first dance partner in the form of Michin:

Naomi signing to the blue brand is going to lead to all the obvious talk of whether or not she’ll join her husband, Jimmy Uso, in The Bloodline, especially considering it’s become relatively standard for each major faction to have at least one woman within the ranks.

We’ll just have to stay tuned.

