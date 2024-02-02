Going into Royal Rumble, Bayley talked openly about her desire to win the women’s battle royal so she could challenge Rhea Ripley for the women’s world championship at WrestleMania 40 on April 6 or 7 in Philadelphia. The idea, simple enough, would be to ensure Damage CTRL holds literally all the gold in the women’s division, with the Kabuki Warriors as tag team champions and Iyo Sky holding the women’s championship.

Then, we got to Friday Night SmackDown this week, where she was set to make her decision, and she overheard Sky telling Asuka & Kairi Sane “Don’t worry about it. Bayley’s done tonight.”

Later on, she made like she would have to beat Rhea Ripley to beat the best but perhaps she should take things in a more personal direction. Because sometimes you just have to do what is right, and that means standing up against people you thought were your friends but were only ever running you down behind your back.

The turn finally happened.

Bayley made clear shortly after that she will indeed be challenging Sky for her title at WrestleMania 40 in early April in Philadelphia.

As of now, it’s the only match official for the show.