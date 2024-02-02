Another rumored NXT call-up said to be backstage at SmackDown (Possible SPOILER)

WWE’s been in the habit of bringing NXT talent to main roster tapings for a while now. Sometimes it’s for a Main Event taping (which happen prior to Raw) or a dark match so producers can check in on their development. Sometimes its for a meeting, or simply to let the wrestlers get a glimpse of WWE life outside of the Performance Center.

But, as we saw last Friday when Trick Williams showed up on SmackDown, it’s because they’ll be used on television. And while PWInsider’s reports on the NXT stars who are at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama are clear that they don’t know if we’ll see these wrestlers on our screens tonight, there’s reason to believe they might be.

Our latest Rumor Roundup already covered three of the names: Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams. Today, Insider also said that former NXT Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton is backstage in Birmingham.

Stratton, a former NXT Women’s champion who had an impressive run in the Women’s Rumble last weekend, also featured in the Rumor Roundup this past week: Her promotion to Raw has apparently been discussed internally. Could this be a step to it being Tiffy Time all the time on the main roster?

Sure, or it could be that NXT has a PLE of their own this weekend. Breakker, Hayes & Williams are all in the Dusty Rhodes Classic finals at Vengeance Day on Sunday, where Trick will pull double duty and also challenge for the NXT title. Stratton isn’t currently booked for that show in Clarksville, Tennessee, but that doesn’t mean they all couldn’t appear on the blue brand to build excitement for Feb. 4’s event.

We should know more in a few hours when SmackDown airs on FOX. Follow along in our live blog here.