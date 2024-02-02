WWE continues to distance itself from Brock Lesnar, reportedly removes him from creative plans

Brock Lesnar is not named in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis & WWE, but no one has argued against reporting that he’s the “former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar” in the sexual abuse allegations the suit contains.

Thus far, that’s led to Lesnar being pulled from last weekend’s Royal Rumble and a subsequent storylines for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 40. Yesterday (Feb. 1), it was reported that he was being pulled from the WWE Supercard mobile game and would be “downplayed” in other video games from the same developer (2K) and other licensed properties moving forward.

Today, we’re seeing more signs of WWE distancing itself from Lesnar in the wake of Grant’s suit and the scandal its resurfaced for the company:

PWInsider notes that WWE’s online store has “placed 99% of all merchandise related to Brock Lesnar on discount sale”, and

Both Insider’s Mike Johnson and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp are reporting that Lesnar is out of WWE’s creative plans all together. Johnson was told he’s ”off the table” and isn’t to be used in any pitches.

As of this writing, Lesnar hasn’t commented on the situation, nor has WWE parent company TKO made any mention of him in their brief comments about the allegations.