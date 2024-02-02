WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 2, 2024) with a live show emanating from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, featuring all the fallout from the Royal Rumble event that went down this past Saturday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Advertised for tonight: After winning the women’s Royal Rumble match, Bayley will make her decision to either challenge Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley or WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40.

Also on the card: Cody Rhodes and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are both scheduled to appear, United States Champion Logan Paul is in the house, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 2