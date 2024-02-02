Brock Lesnar is removed from WWE SuperCard video game

Earlier tonight, PW Insider reported that Brock Lesnar has been removed from the WWE Supercard mobile game, which is published by 2K Games:

“In asking around, we have confirmed Lesnar was indeed pulled from the game. It would appear that 2K, as a licensee for WWE, is following the company’s lead after WWE backed off on using Lesnar last weekend at the Royal Rumble event. Lesnar was slated to return and begin his Wrestlemania season storyline, but in the wake of the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against WWE, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis several days before, we are told the company chose to ‘withdraw’ Lesnar’s involvement. ...Going forward, PWInsider.com has been told by sources familiar to the matter that we should expect to see Lesnar downplayed (if not outright removed as he was in the Supercard game) as much as possible going forward by 2K and potentially other licensees.”

Lesnar is not a defendant in Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, but Brock does reportedly play a key role in the allegations as the “WWE Superstar” who McMahon enticed to sign a new contract in August 2021 by offering Grant as “a sexual commodity” for his use.

One of the specific claims made in the lawsuit is the following:

“In December 2021, McMahon gave Ms. Grant’s personal cell phone number to WWE Superstar and promised ‘she’ll do anything’ requested of her. In the days that followed, WWE Superstar revealed a fetish to Ms. Grant and tested McMahon’s promise that Ms. Grant would ‘do anything’ with a request that she send a video of herself urinating. Unable to recognize herself, Ms. Grant went numb and obeyed. WWE Superstar informed Ms. Grant if she had not complied with the request, WWE Superstar would have lost any interest in her and then called her a ‘bitch.’ That same month, WWE Superstar expressed to Ms. Grant his desire to ‘set a play date’ and have a sexual encounter. However, a snowstorm changed WWE Superstar’s travel plans and Ms. Grant ultimately used the weather and COVID-19 as an excuse to back out.”

You can read the full lawsuit here to see what else is alleged about “WWE Superstar.”

In the aftermath of the lawsuit being filed one week ago, Lesnar was reportedly pulled from WWE’s Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40 events.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, confidential support is available by calling 800.656.HOPE, and links to other resources can be found here.