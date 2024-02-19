Michael Chandler comes to WWE Raw, calls out Conor McGregor in wild promo

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Samantha Irvin took her microphone to the barricade and introduced the Anaheim crowd to Michael Chandler, a fighter for the UFC. He’s been trying to get a fight with Conor McGregor for some time now, and he straight up took the microphone from her to cut a promo challenging McGregor to make it happen:

“Hey, you are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet. Hey, now there’s a man from Ireland who has been making me wait for way too long. And I’ve still got one dude on my mind — Conor McGregor get your candy ass back to the Octagon, we’ve got some unfinished business, boys. God bless, I’ll see you at the top!”

This felt like an 80s promo, with Chandler screaming his way through it and having way too much fun with it.

I suppose this is a taste of the kind of crossover we can expect now that UFC and WWE are under the same TKO umbrella. That said, it’s unclear if this means they’ll actually be able to finally put the Chandler vs. McGregor fight together, as they’ve had plenty of issues with it, with Dana White recently saying the latter may never fight again.

We’ll see.

Either way, pretty cool to see this play out on Raw, huh?