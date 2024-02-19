Raquel Rodriguez returns, qualifies for Elimination Chamber

After a series of qualifying matches, WWE had one spot left in the women’s Elimination Chamber match scheduled for the Elimination Chamber premium live event this coming Saturday in Perth, Australia. That meant a “last chance” match to determine who would book their ticket down under.

Naturally, the participants included everyone who lost in the initial qualifiers, but also a whole bunch of other women too. It’s worth noting that Jade Cargill was, in fact, not one of those women.

In the end, it came down to Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Michin, and the freshly returned Raquel Rodriguez. The tag team took Michin out, leaving Rodriguez in a 1-v-2. Despite that, Raquel took them both out.

And then Chelsea Green appeared from nowhere, eager to surprise everyone.

She was promptly thrown out anyway.

The field, then, is Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Rodriguez. That’s quite the list of talent, and one of them will go on to challenge Rhea Ripley (or Nia Jax, I suppose I technically have to say) for the women’s world championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Here we go!

The updated Elimination Chamber card: