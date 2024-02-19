Drew McIntyre: It’s true that CM Punk and I had issues when I was younger

Drew McIntyre has been on fire lately with his truth-telling heel character, and his promo on CM Punk just after Punk confirmed that he’d have to miss WrestleMania 40 due to a triceps tear was a highlight of his current run. Telling Punk he prayed for his injury created a viral moment, and a take on a meme that’s given WWE & McIntyre some best-selling merch.

In discussing his approach to promos with The West Sport ahead of Elimination Chamber, McIntyre said that much of what he said in that one was true — including the bits about knowing what it’s like to lose out on moments due to injury, having a loved one with cancer, and issues with Punk during their first WWE runs:

"To me, that's kind of the thing right now, there is this freedom in WWE, especially for people that the company can trust to go out there and be you and be what you feel is right, within reason. The certain ones of us they can trust on the microphone. There is that feeling of 'I'm going to try some stuff.' "A lot of it, to me, is, 'I think this is hilarious. I think this works for the character. I think this is going to be a heck of a moment.' I want to build Punk up and say I can relate to him and say truthful things. "Everything for me has to be based in truth, for me and that character, because if it's real to me, it's real to everybody else, and you'll feel it. Punk and I did have issues when I was younger, all that stuff is true. I went in there and told him, 'I've been through injuries, I've had moments taken away from me, and I can understand that.' He spoke about one of his friends and him going through chemotherapy and how that's a real hero. I could relate to that. I didn't know that until I was watching backstage. My mother went through the same. Unfortunately, that's how she passed. I told him I could relate to all this stuff."

Praying for Punk’s injury wasn't legit, which could be leaned into the things that were. McIntyre definitely subscribes to the theory that the best feuds are rooted in reality:

“You have to be professionals. I don’t wish anyone to be hurt, no matter what the personal feelings are, no matter if they are rooted in reality, because they are. You just have to hope everybody is a professional and they understand we’re trying to entertain the fans. To me, what works is reality and what’s real. You watch boxing or UFC; if you know, the two fighters absolutely despise each other, you’re way more invested than just hugging and buddy-buddy. If they’re screaming and getting pulled apart in press conferences, trash-talking, and social media attacks, you’re more invested if you feel this is a legitimate issue here. If there is a legitimate issue, turn it up to ten.”

Drew doesn't offer any details about what his and Punk’s issues were, but he’s probably saving those for when they resume their beef after Punk’s comeback.