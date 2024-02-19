Law firm launches website for victims & witnesses of abuse at WWE

The 2022 hush money scandal involving Vince McMahon led to a federal investigation of WWE’s former Chairman & CEO. It’s now believed the investigation includes broader claims of sexual abuse by McMahon, including the ones alleged in Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit that names McMahon, his former lieutenant John Laurinaitis, and WWE itself as defendants.

It’s all led to Chicago-based law firm Pintas & Mullins, which promotes itself as “one of the nation’s leading law firms fighting sex abuse”, launching the WWESettlements.com website. Via the site, the firm run by attornies William Pintas and Laura Mullins encourages anyone was “sexually assaulted, made to feel uncomfortable, or witnessed sexual abuse by Vince McMahon or anyone from WWE/UFC” to tell their story as they “may be entitled to significant compensation.”

From WWESettlements.com:

WWE Founder Vince McMahon Under Investigation for Exploitation and Sex Trafficking Vince McMahon and WWE/UFC are under investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking after former employees of WWE/UFC came forward with allegations of profoundly disturbing misconduct. According to a recent lawsuit, the founder and other leaders forced employees to participate in sexual acts by threatening to terminate their employment and share intimate images of them. This is not the first time Vince McMahon or WWE/UFC have faced accusations of sex abuse. • In 1992, Rita Chatterton, the first female referee, came forward with allegations that she was raped by Vince McMahon while traveling with him in his limousine. • In 2022, investigators seized documents and discovered nondisclosure agreements and multi-million dollar payouts covering up sexual misconduct. Thousands of abuse victims are speaking up every year to receive the compensation and justice they deserve. Fill in the form above or call us today for a confidential and free conversation with one of our female attorneys.

Per the firm’s website, Pintas & Mullins has been in business for 35 years and represents clients nationwide, with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Several class action lawsuits sprung up in the wake of the initial hush money allegations against McMahon, and after he forced his way back into WWE to facilitate its sale to Endeavor. But those were from an investor perspective, and not focused on the alleged abuse which led to McMahon’s resignations from WWE or its new parent company TKO.

We’ll see where efforts like the one Pintas & Mullins have started with WWESettlements.com lead.