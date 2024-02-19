Last week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teased something BIG for today (Feb. 19). Even though he’s mostly been making headlines for his return to WWE for a WrestleMania program, there were clues the announcement would be related to one of Johnson’s many other business ventures — namely the ZOA energy drink brand, a logo for which showed up in the video tease Rocky posted on social media last Friday.

Sure enough, the BIG news is the start of ZOA’s BDE marketing campaign. In this case, BDE stands for “Big Dwayne Energy”. That’s what you’ll supposedly get when you drink a ZOA, which DJ demonstrates in a new commercial where he dons a couple costumes for laughs. The capper is a de-aged Great One in his iconic 90s turtleneck & fanny pack ensemble.

It’s the kind of self-deprecating work we’ve been accustomed to seeing from The Rock over the past 15 or so years as he’s sold us movies, television series, athletic wear, football leagues, and various beverages. But he’s also playing a villain in WWE once again. As Roman Reigns’ powerful new ally in The Bloodline, Rocky hasn’t pulled his punches going after Cody Rhodes and the fans he’s dubbed “Cody Crybabies”. He’s supporting that work by adding some ominous-sounding bars to his post thanking the crowd in Utah that he mocked while appearing there on last week’s SmackDown.

He’s back.

Greatness sins.

Devil disrupts.

Always speaks the truth.

Even when he lies.



Record setting crowd.

Thank you SALT LAKE CITY.

Mana. Energy. Eruption. Chills.



Rock’s heel work has always eventually led to him being cheered in the past, but as Nation of Domination and Hollywood Rock he wasn’t also playing lovable Uncle Dwayne at the same time.

Just another reason the next couple months in WWE should be very interesting...