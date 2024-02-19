Cody Rhodes’ emotional connection with a fan steals the show in Fresno

As Cody Rhodes’ campaign to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL rolls on, his popularity reaches new levels as The American Nightmare continues to get up close and personal with fans.

Sunday night (Feb. 18) in Fresno, CA, Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight, a recurring theme at WWE live events in recent weeks. But what happened after the match touched the hearts of everyone gathered inside the Save Mart Center.

Cody Rhodes hugged a fan at the end of the show that had a sign that said "Blindness can't stop me from seeing Cody." #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/YVrli8ZIBz — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 19, 2024

As Rhodes addressed the crowd, he spotted a sign in the audience that read, “Blindness can’t stop me from seeing Cody.” Without hesitation, Rhodes left the ring and met the fan in the aisle before hugging her. Next, the two exchanged words as a loud Cody chant rang through the arena.

The scene in Fresno mirrored what played out in Knoxville two weeks ago as the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes greeted another fan with a visual disability, whose sign said, “Legally blind, but trying to see Cody Rhodes.” Weeks before that, during a live show in Spokane, WA, the two-time Royal Rumble winner agreed to be the best man at a fan’s wedding.

My wife meeting Cody Rhodes tonight was a dream come true! Cody she is blind and loves you so much! You reading her sign made her world! Thank you! @CodyRhodes @WWE #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/akgi425eol — Tyler (@tomahawk106) February 19, 2024

Should he prove successful in his bid to unseat Roman Reigns as the head of WWE’s table, fans can expect Rhodes to share that table with his loyal enthusiasts. Since November, it’s become common for Rhodes to gift fragments of a rowdy night to patrons, giving away autographed pieces of broken tables to at least one lucky person in the crowd. It’s a routine that has upset some at WWE, according to the WrestleMania headliner.

“I get in a lot of trouble every time we do this, but it’s so worth it,” Rhodes revealed in Oakland last Saturday before giving away an autographed piece of broken furniture.

Without question, Rhodes’ fans would agree it’s worth it as his willingness to reach out and connect with the people goes above and beyond what’s expected of a superstar in any genre of entertainment, much less pro wrestling. Rhodes remains with fans as long as WWE personnel will allow, as he takes pictures, signs autographs, and speaks with his adoring public in a personal manner that’s almost unprecedented.

Regardless of what happens at WrestleMania in Philadelphia, it appears that Rhodes has already succeeded in taking away at least one title from the Bloodline, and that’s the honor of being The People’s Champion.