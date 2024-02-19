Raw airs tonight (Feb. 19) with a live show from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. This is the final episode of Raw during the four week build towards Elimination Chamber 2024, which takes place on Saturday (February 24).

WWE has an interesting decision to make on Jade Cargill today

The women’s Elimination Chamber match currently includes Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Tiffany Stratton. There’s one spot left in the match, and it will be determined tonight on Raw in a last chance Battle Royal.

The most interesting star WWE could add to the match is Jade Cargill. Raw desperately needs to sign Jade after Bron Breakker joined SmackDown last week. The best way for Raw GM Adam Pearce to make a big splash is to sign Cargill and add her to tonight’s Battle Royal. If she is actually in the match tonight, there’s no doubt that she will win and move on to the chamber in Australia.

However, there’s one clear downside to booking Jade Cargill in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. It seems like a foregone conclusion that Becky will win the chamber match, because that puts her in line to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. If this assumption is true, then Cargill will have to be pinned or submitted inside the Elimination Chamber match if she is a participant. Is that a scenario WWE is willing to consider right out of the gate for Jade, or would they rather present her like an invincible god?

I suppose we’ll find out the answer to that question tonight on Raw, depending on Cargill’s presence (or lack thereof) in tonight’s Battle Royal. if Jade is not in the Battle Royal, then the field is pretty wide open for which woman will join the Elimination Chamber. The match could use one more heel, which perhaps gives an edge to wrestlers like Shayna Baszler, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, or Zoey Stark.

The rest of the title scene

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has vowed to be Cody Rhodes’ Shield when the American Nightmare challenges WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. But what about when Cody faces Drew McIntyre tonight on Raw? Drew has correctly pointed out that he is great at ending WrestleMania dreams, so Cody’s story could come crashing to an end tonight if Drew treats him like another CM Punk. It can be argued that Cody and Drew are the respective top babyface and heel on Raw right now, which tells me there’s a good chance this match ends in some kind of disqualification or no contest.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER puts his historic title reign on the line tonight against Jey Uso. Assuming that New Day and Imperium neutralize each other at ringside, will another heel show up to screw over Uso?

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor are competing in an 8-man tag team match tonight alongside fellow Judgment Day members JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. Their opponents are The Miz, R-Truth, and DX DIY. Judgment Day will defend the belts at Elimination Chamber against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, so this could be something of a tune-up match for them as they look ahead to Australia.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley wants to eradicate Nia Jax. Will she get the chance to do that at some point on tonight’s show, or will Nia dodge any kind of physical confrontation with Rhea and make her wait until Elimination Chamber in Australia?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The men’s Elimination Chamber includes Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bob Lashley, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and LA Knight. Will any of the non-McIntyre competitors show up on tonight’s Raw to interrupt his match and incite a wild brawl?

- Chad Gable vs. Ivar is booked for tonight’s Raw. Ivar picked up the win the last time they faced off in January. Is there any reason to expect a different outcome tonight?

- Sami Zayn is struggling to gain momentum on the road to WrestleMania. Shinsuke Nakamura took advantage of that last week by beating him in a match. Which heel will humiliate Sami tonight?

- Andrade hasn’t done much in WWE since returning at Royal Rumble and joining the Raw brand. However, he says he knows what his direction is, so maybe we’ll out tonight what exactly he means by those words.

- Bronson Reed is not currently booked in his home country of Australia for Elimination Chamber. Can he convince Adam Pearce to do something about that?

- Where the f*** is Omos?

