WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 19, 2024) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for this coming weekend in Perth, Australia — and for WrestleMania 40 a little farther on down the road.

Advertised for tonight: GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental championship against Jey Uso, a “Last Chance” battle royal will determine the final entrant in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, DIY & Awesome Truth team up to take on The Judgment Day in an eight-man tag team match, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, and much more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 19