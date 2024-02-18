You won’t see Bianca Belair in the UFC, but maybe Montez Ford

If you watched UFC 298 last night (Feb. 17, 2024) from Anaheim, California, you may have seen WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford in the audience. Naturally, they were doing some promoting while taking in the fights, and that meant an opportunity for an interview to ask them if either would ever dare step foot inside the Octagon.

You know, get real with it for a minute.

To that end:

WWE meets UFC



Is there an octagon appearance on the cards of either of these two superstars? @BiancaBelairWWE says no, but @MontezFordWWE didn't rule it out...



️ @CarolinePearce#UFC298 pic.twitter.com/QggnQfh8Oi — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) February 18, 2024

Belair: “I see myself training for it. I have a lot of respect for what they do, just like I think they have a lot of respect for what we do. … I would love to train and get the skills that they have. I’ve been in the ring with some women who have some of this background like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and they are tough. I would love to have some skills that they have. But as far as competing, I think I’m good in the WWE ring. If they want to come over to the WWE ring like Ronda Rousey did, come meet me there and we can see what we do. But as far as that goes, I think the training is as far as I would go.”

Ford: “100 percent. Now I do get nervous about messing up this pretty face. I do look better in person, I know the camera is a little different. But I will say I’ve always been a fan of it, always trained for it. It is something I was talking about in the last two years, about actually going over and having a match. Seeing CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and even Bobby Lashley, the guy I’m with now, doing different promotions, doing those fighting promotions… It’s something I had interest in but it got shut down quickly by… um, ahem.”

A big nope from Belair, but Ford is standing on business:

You miss every shot you don’t take, so I’ll go on record to say that…



I AM OPEN TO STEPPING INTO THE OCTAGON. https://t.co/AxtqHM6Dmi — (@MontezFordWWE) February 18, 2024

I guess we’ll just have to stay tuned.