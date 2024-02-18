NXT star reveals fascinating hidden talent

When it comes to professional wrestling, the stars who climb into the ring are like magicians, employing a host of tricks to suspend an audience’s disbelief. At the same time, these gifted performers often possess secret talents that go beyond their in-ring personas. Whether it’s playing an instrument, speaking multiple languages, or creating authentic pieces of art, these covert skills add depth to their characters and showcase the diverse abilities of these entertainers beyond the ring.

Sol Ruca, the 2023 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year, is one such person of mystery outside the squared circle. Having recently returned to the ring at NXT’s house show loop from a torn ACL, Ruca appeared on social media to share her talent with the world.

Post match secret talent pic.twitter.com/gRrNCvqg2f — Sol Ruca (@SolRucaWWE) February 18, 2024

As seen in the video above, Ruca has the ability to mirror write, producing an identical replica of her name that is both backward and reversed. Considering that physical writing has been made almost obsolete, thanks to modern technology, the simple act of putting pen to paper (or, in this case, marker to board) to produce a form of communication is almost a feat itself.

As for Ruca’s return, she’s two matches into her comeback. On Feb. 9, she teamed with Brinley Reece against Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail at an NXT live event in Crystal River, FL. She made her first go at singles action this past Saturday (Feb. 17) in Lakeland, FL, coming up short against Arianna Grace.