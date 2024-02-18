CM Punk isn’t rushing his return, expects to miss 6-to-8 months

CM Punk took in the UFC fights just last night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and that meant media opportunities. Sure enough, TNT Sports caught up with him for a brief chat and asked about a timeline for his return from tearing his triceps.

Unsurprisingly, he’s gonna be out for quite a while. He says he has no plans on rushing anything either:

“Yeah, well, see this is... I’m a clumsy idiot and I tore my left triceps about two years ago so the right one was jealous. I’m like an old car. I’m like a 72 Nova, you know what I mean? We have to change some parts every now and again. Once we fix up all the parts, the engine is still strong, we’ll still be good to go. We’re thinking maybe six to eight months but I’m not really in a rush to get back to compete, I’m in a rush to get healthy. I’m in a rush to get better. And the sooner I do that the better I’ll be when I come back.”

He would go on to say that the good news is his mouth still works great and he can talk trash with the best of them, so we won’t have to completely do without him while he’s out hurt. He mentioned the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, where he was wildly entertaining while offering something for all the main stories on the show.