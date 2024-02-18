As Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins prepare for an appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect during the Elimination Chamber event this Saturday, they had better be ready to acknowledge Roman Reigns, according to The Tribal Chief.

In a new video posted to social media, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is talking to his special counsel, Paul Heyman, and asks the Wise Man where the premium live event is taking place. When informed that the show is emanating from Perth in Australia, a disgusted Reigns asks, “I have to go down there?”

After Heyman relieves his Tribal Chief’s concerns and assures him he doesn’t have to be there, Reigns becomes curious about Rhodes and Rollins. He asks if they’ll be at the event and in what capacity. After being informed that they’ll be appearing on Waller’s talk show segment, Reigns offered ominous words of instruction for Heyman.

“Somebody better inform them that the only thing coming out of their mouth is when they acknowledge me. Make it happen,” said Reigns.

While it doesn’t seem like Reigns will be soiling his hands Down Under, it appears Waller may have additional company joining Rhodes and Rollins. It might be wise of Waller to have extra seating and an abundance of Vegemite to serve his guests and potential party crashers.