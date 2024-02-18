Might Bron Breakker join forces with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

As wrestling sleuths try decoding The Rock’s gestures on SmackDown, which some see as WWE hinting at a WrestleMania betrayal of Roman Reigns, many missed a clue that ultimately may break this case wide open.

Or should I say, breakk this case wide open.

Last Friday, the blue brand’s General Manager, Nick Aldis, introduced the world to its newest recruit, NXT Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker. After signing with SmackDown, Aldis raised Breakker’s hand high in a sign of triumphant celebration. As Breakker’s hand went up, so did his index finger, à la the Bloodline, in what may have been a brief but subtle acknowledgment of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

As fans hope for the impending downfall of the Head of the Table, Bron Breakker’s arrival could actually suggest the opposite, dashing those hopes in spectacular fashion, resulting in Reigns’ continued dominance.

Following an impressive performance during the Royal Rumble match in January, Breakker began making the rounds on Raw and SmackDown. On the Feb. 9 edition of Fox’s primetime hit, Breakker met directly with Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who was complimentary of the young prospect’s run in NXT. But as Breakker tried to pick Levesque’s brain as to which brand to sign with, Paul Heyman interrupted the pair to talk business with The Game, but not before shaking Breakker’s hand and referring to him as a “hell of a talent.”

Though their interaction was brief, it wasn’t the first time Heyman shared the screen with the former two-time NXT Champion.

Last fall, Heyman seconded Breakker in a match against Carmelo Hayes during a special edition of NXT. As Breakker was warming up for battle, Heyman reminded him and the world of how he worked with Breakker’s father and uncle (Rick and Scott Steiner, respectively) in the past. The Wise Man then added that he didn’t earn that distinction by remembering previous events.

“I’m the wise man because I can see the future,” said Heyman. “And the future is Bron Breaker in the main event of WrestleMania.”

After Breakker informed Heyman that he would break everyone who gets in his way, a gleeful Heyman placed a call to Roman Reigns. But where things would get especially interesting is how Heyman would introduce Breakker ahead of his showdown with Hayes.

Just as eagle-eyed watchers noted how The Rock was addressing Cody Rhodes but looking at Roman Reigns when he said he would “do everything in his power to make sure that you walk out of WrestleMania what you are, which is a loser,” Heyman perhaps took an even more nuanced approach with Breakker:

“On behalf of my Tribal Chief, it is my honor, it is my privilege, it is my pleasure to introduce to you the single most talented performer on the entire NXT roster. A WrestleMania moment waiting to happen, on behalf of Roman Reigns, I give to you badass Bron Breakker.”

Removing a pause in one of those statements leaves this:

A WrestleMania moment waiting to happen on behalf of Roman Reigns.

Remembering what Heyman said about the future featuring Breakker in the main event of WWE’s lavish extravaganza, it’s conceivable that the future is now. And with both Reigns and Breakker on the same brand, a partnership between the practitioners of the two best spears in the business may be on the horizon.

And that could spell disaster for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.