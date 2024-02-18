WWE Superstar Omos turns up in Oakland with $10,000 challenge

Omos and his manager MVP turned up in Oakland Saturday night (Feb. 17) with their version of the California Lottery as WWE began its loop through the West Coast on the Road to WrestleMania.

Upon entering the ring and putting over his 7-foot 3-inch tall protégé, the crowd of nearly 7,000 at the Oakland Arena booed lustily as MVP declared Omos one of the last true wonders of the world. With a microphone still in his hand, MVP turned to Omos and said, “I told you this town sucks. That’s why the Raiders left.”

But before those who longed for the days of the Silver and Black could pelt the walking skyscraper with their hostility, MVP offered the “economically challenged” residents of Oaktown what he called life-changing money: $10,000 to anyone who could knock the Nigerian Giant off his feet. As hands went up, MVP turned them down one by one, including a portly patron whom MVP expressed concerns for, saying he might have a heart attack because his cholesterol was too high.

After MVP reiterated his challenge to all, Akira Tozawa’s music hit, and the spirited superstar rolled in to accept the challenge. When asked if he thought he could nab the prize money by knocking Omos off his feet, Tozawa replied, “Pay me the money,” before thrusting his hips like a savage. MVP then confirmed the rules with WWE official Jessika Carr, that both of Omos’ feet had to come off the canvas for Tozawa to collect the cheddar.

Surprisingly, Tozawa came closer than one would expect, nearly knocking the oak of a man to his posterior. With his undersized adversary in trouble, Omos charged into the corner, but Tozawa moved, and Omos’ back ate the turnbuckles hard. The former 24/7 Champion answered with a dropkick that caused Omos to fall backward onto the middle rope, with his tush almost hitting the mat. Later, a series of superkicks knocked Omos to the canvas.

Unfortunately for Tozawa, his undoing came as he attempted an air strike from the top rope. As he sailed through the sky, Omos picked him off and leveled him with a chokeslam to score the pin.

The contest was an entertaining affair, with the Oakland faithful getting behind Tozawa despite knowing he stood no chance of cashing in on MVP’s offer. It’ll be interesting to see if WWE extends MVP and Omos’ financial challenge, possibly as an attraction at WWE’s signature event, WrestleMania, come April.