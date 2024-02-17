Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included a whole bunch of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Zelina Vega

There are sometimes rumors of WWE officials being high on Vega, but you wouldn’t be able to tell based on her booking in the ring. Her latest defeat took place on last night’s SmackDown against newcomer Tiffany Stratton, reinforcing the idea that the LWO primarily exists to put others over when Rey Mysterio isn’t around.

Stock Down #2: Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed wrestled Bob Lashley on this week’s Raw in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Here’s what Michael Cole said on commentary towards the beginning of the fight:

“For Reed, this match is so important...if he qualifies for the chamber, he gets to compete in his home country of Australia.”

Reed went on to lose the match, and no other angle played out later in the show to tease that WWE has plans for him in Australia. Bronson has repeatedly said that 2024 will be his year, but the fact that he’s not a priority for WWE creative heading into Elimination Chamber suggests otherwise.

Stock Down #1: Shotzi

Shotzi hurt her knee at this week’s NXT taping, and the early word is that it’s a serious injury that could put her on the sidelines for a significant period of time.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker had a very good week, winning the NXT tag team titles with his Spear Of Days partner Baron Corbin before officially signing a contract as the newest member of the SmackDown roster. There’s been a lot of hype for Bron as a potential face of the company, and his main roster run is finally upon us.

Stock Up #2: Naomi, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton

These women all joined or re-joined the WWE main roster in the women’s Royal Rumble match, and this week they did their part to remain in the upper card scene by qualifying for the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Stock Up #1: Seth Rollins

Rollins’ didn’t necessarily seem like an integral part of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff angle where The Rock turned heel and slapped Cody Rhodes in the face. But Seth’s promo on this week’s Raw essentially put him on the same level as Cody, Roman Reigns, and The Rock in this story. His money line of “There is only one man on Earth who is uniquely suited to be your Shield” created more hype for what’s to come at WrestleMania 40 than any other promo material this week from the other men in the angle.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?