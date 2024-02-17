Another WWE NXT wrestler is dealing with injury

We recently heard that Nikkita Lyons is out of action with an undisclosed injury, just a couple months after returning from a ligament tears in her knee cost her most of 2023.

The same source (this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter) also brought word of another injured member of the WWE NXT roster:

Edris Enofé suffered a serious injury on the 2/6 show when he and Malik Blade lost to Axiom & Nathan Frazer. He was on TV this week doing a promo but won’t be wrestling for a period of time.

Lyons hasn’t commented on the report about her being out, but Enofé has. In a post on X reacting to another site’s coverage of the Observer’s report, he seemed to confirm that he’s hurt but downplayed the severity, writing:

Aye how tf yall know about this?? Who snitched? Lmao ima be aight

Along with Blade, Enofé has been a consistent presence in the NXT Tag scene since the 2.0 era. They made it to the Dusty Classic semis in 2022, and earned a Tag Team championship match against then-titleholders Gallus last summer.

Hopefully Edris will be alright, and they’ll be back in the mix before too long.