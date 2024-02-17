 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another WWE NXT wrestler is dealing with injury

By Sean Rueter
WWE.com

We recently heard that Nikkita Lyons is out of action with an undisclosed injury, just a couple months after returning from a ligament tears in her knee cost her most of 2023.

The same source (this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter) also brought word of another injured member of the WWE NXT roster:

Edris Enofé suffered a serious injury on the 2/6 show when he and Malik Blade lost to Axiom & Nathan Frazer. He was on TV this week doing a promo but won’t be wrestling for a period of time.

Lyons hasn’t commented on the report about her being out, but Enofé has. In a post on X reacting to another site’s coverage of the Observer’s report, he seemed to confirm that he’s hurt but downplayed the severity, writing:

Aye how tf yall know about this?? Who snitched? Lmao ima be aight

Along with Blade, Enofé has been a consistent presence in the NXT Tag scene since the 2.0 era. They made it to the Dusty Classic semis in 2022, and earned a Tag Team championship match against then-titleholders Gallus last summer.

Hopefully Edris will be alright, and they’ll be back in the mix before too long.

