Next Friday, many of the stars of SmackDown — and WWE’s production team — will already by in Australia for Saturday’s premium live event. But the folks at FOX want their regular weekly programming, so next week’s episode of the blue show was taped in Salt Lake City’s Delta Center after the Feb. 16 one aired live.

Here’s a rundown of what we’ll see on Feb. 23’s Elimination Chamber go home, via PWInsider & SEScoops:

• Tiffany Stratton def. Liv Morgan via pinfall. Bianca Belair was ringside and Stratton was able to pin Morgan after something happened between Liv & Bianca. • Cedric Alexander & Ashante Thee Adonis get another vignette introducing their team. • The Bloodline have a segment backstage. • Bron Breakker def. Dante Chen in a quick squash • Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate def. The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh via pinfall (on McDonagh after a double power bomb). Tag champs Finn Bálor & Damian Priest tried to attack post-match, but their EC challengers escape and lay out JD & Dirty Dom again on their way to the back. • Another Bloodline backstage segment • AOP def. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) via pinfall. Akam & Rezar win with a tandem move after Karrion Kross shoved Ford off the top rope. Bobby Lashley attacked Kross after he interfered, which led to Kross “injuring” Lashley’s arm by smashing it into the ring post and with a chair. • LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre goes to a no contest/double disqualification when Logan Paul and Kevin Owens (who were ringside/at commentary) get involved. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley (with his elbow taped) came out with Lashley spearing everyone but McIntyre, who hit him with a Claymore. Randy Orton than came out of who knows where to hit an RKO on Drew OUT OF NOWHERE to close the show.

Sound like a good way to spend Elimination Chamber eve?