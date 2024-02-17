After SmackDown went off the air with the Bloodline seemingly more powerful than ever now that The Rock has officially joined the familial supergroup, Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, had a message for the wrestling world.

“I’m very honest with you people. I’m not lying. I’m not making up stories. This ain’t ‘creative.’ We’re runnin’ it. I’ve been saying that. Who’s got the juice around here? Who’s got the stroke? It’s for real, man, a vice grip on this game’s throat. Can’t nobody do anything about it now.”

For anyone hesitant to listen to what The Tribal Chief has to say, perhaps it’s time to consider what he has been preaching for the last year while trying to read between the lines.

After defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Reigns spoke to the media and likened his run to baseball, saying, “We’re just in the third inning,” and declaring there was still much to do. He also spoke about how he planned to change the game following his return in 2020, which he has lived up to.

On top of taking the Undisputed Championship hostage and telling long-form stories with his family and others, Reigns now has The Rock on his side, one of the most influential men in entertainment, who just happens to have a storied friendship with WWE President Nick Khan. That influence makes his words especially noteworthy as he talks about having a vice grip on this game’s throat, a possible shot at Paul “Triple H” Levesque, whose ring nickname was The Game.

Throughout wrestling history, there have been instances where what was said during promos was believed to be in kayfabe but turned out to be wrestlers telling fans the truth, revealing what was to come. Perhaps the most notable was CM Punk’s pipe bomb promo in 2011, where he took a run at everything and everyone related to WWE, including Levesque. Tensions between the two became storyline fodder that fall, with Levesque perhaps using his genuine feelings toward Punk as motivation for his promos and, ultimately, his match against the Second City Saint.

Going back to SmackDown, The Rock said he would do everything in his power to ensure that Cody Rhodes doesn’t leave WrestleMania with the Undisputed title. While such statements line up perfectly with his character’s intentions, might there be more meaning behind his promo? Are The Rock and Roman Reigns, through their on-screen personas, letting WWE and its fans know in advance that they’re going to use whatever leverage they have behind the scenes to continue Roman’s reign?

It’s easy to speculate that The Rock could be making a power play behind Levesque’s back. However, that might be a red herring, with Reigns’ reference to having a grip on the game’s throat perhaps suggesting that Levesque is a vocal supporter of the Head of the Table, albeit on the down low.

Either way, perhaps it’s time to reconsider Reigns’ words as the braggadocio of a villainous television character and to start treating them as an honest man. As French philosopher and author Albert Camus once said, “Fiction is the lie through which we tell the truth.”

If that’s the case, then perhaps what Reigns, and now The Rock, is trying to tell everyone is something that could spell heartbreak for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Again.