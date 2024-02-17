We’re getting closer to Jade Cargill on SmackDown

There have been rumors swirling surrounding Jade Cargill for months now as WWE tries to decide what to do with the budding young star. Clearly they see great potential there, considering the media blitz upon her signing, but movement was slow until her appearance in the Royal Rumble.

Now, she’s been on TV in recent weeks teasing signing with a brand. It’s been rumored that brand will be SmackDown and indeed she once again appeared on this week’s episode from Salt Lake City taking a meeting with Nick Aldis to look over a contract alongside Bron Breakker, who actually did sign:

You’ll notice we got no resolution once again. Rumors initially suggested she would be in the women’s Elimination Chamber match before updated rumors suggested the powers that be changed their minds on that. Now, everything seems to be up in the air.

That she’s still appearing on TV in this capacity would seem to be a good sign, however. We’ll see what, if anything, that means for her status at Elimination Chamber.

In the meantime, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: