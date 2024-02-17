WWE made us wait all the way to the end of Friday Night SmackDown this week in Salt Lake City to see/hear from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and, of course, The Rock.

Instantly, Reigns called everyone in the city “a bunch of idiots.” He called them out for falling for the catchphrases when Rocky comes out, but they need to shut their mouths and listen.

So they chanted “Cody.”

“The guy that ruined everything,” Reigns responded.

Either way, tonight would be the first night that they can officially say The Rock is a member of The Bloodline. A historic evening, one of the most important in history.

Cue the music.

And the monster pop that inevitably comes with it, heel turn be damned.

I did think it was pretty funny how they had to go to commercial break during Rock’s entrance. He took his time, but damn!

So what would he have to say?

He claimed they broke a record for Salt Lake City, and for the whole damn state of Utah. They loved hearing that. Until the other shoe dropped — they broke the record for the biggest gathering of trailer park trash.

Then he worked the gimmick some more and the fans just couldn’t help themselves, they chanted his name. The power of this level of charisma really is something. He responded to it by telling some fat guy to shut his mouth lest he come out there and slap the herpes off his lips.

Yep, same old Rock.

Then he trashed them for screwing up the biggest main event match in WrestleMania history by creating a groundswell of support for Cody Rhodes after they set him up against his cousin. But also, what is Cody’s story anyway? He tried to get the job done at WrestleMania last year and he got beat. You compare it to other sports, you take your lumps and move on. You don’t get to whine and cry your way back into another shot.

Then he made it clear — The Rock will do everything in his power to ensure Cody Rhodes leaves WrestleMania a loser, just like last year, because his story is ending and The Bloodline’s is just beginning. He called The Bloodline “the greatest duo,” which I also thought was interesting.

By the end of it, The Rock had monopolized all the time and seemingly had to rush to get to the end before FOX cut off the broadcast for local news. Honestly, I’m not sure what I expected out of this segment but it was very much a Rock segment, with a lot of working the gimmick playing to the crowd and a little less substance, at least as far as hitting the story beats. But they did hit those beats by the end, firmly establishing that The Rock is in The Bloodline now.

The way they hyped this up, I think I wanted something more impactful out of it. But I also realize, upon rewatching it, that this is just what you get with The Rock. He was always going to take his time playing it up to the live audience and getting himself over. It’s what he’s great at, and it was entertaining for what it was.

I just wish there was a bit more focus on the main story here, the historic joining of forces to oppose the hottest babyface threat to the throne since Roman’s reign began. It felt tacked onto the end while Rock rushed to get it in because he spent so much time elsewhere.

Still, this feels big time, because he’s big time, and the story is big time, and it’s going to have a big time conclusion. This is great.

WWE got back to qualifying matches for Elimination Chamber in a big way on this show, with four separate matches, two in the men’s division and two in the women’s division.

Dominik Mysterio got the kind of heat you would expect from the likes of The Rock in a brief promo before his match against Kevin Owens. There are plenty of reasons the time isn’t right to put this man in a world title match at WrestleMania but I’ll be damned if he doesn’t look like he should be there within the next couple years.

And I’m comfortable saying that.

Meanwhile, the match itself was a bit sloppy in parts but they had the crowd the whole way despite that. R-Truth showed up for some comedy relief and then Dirty Dom tried to recruit him to help out. Truth acted like he was going to help and then chose not to, leading directly to the Pop Up Powerbomb for the three count.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega was up next, and this was always going to show quite a bit of where Stratton is relative to her new peers on the main roster. To that end, she did fairly well here, though Vega did most of the heavy lifting.

Legado del Fantasma was sat ringside and Elektra Lopez was jawing at Vega when she got near her, leading to a brief scuffle. By the time Vega got back to the ring, Stratton was recovered and immediately took advantage, ultimately hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score the win to advance.

The final men’s qualifier saw the first ever SmackDown match from Logan Paul, in a WrestleMania rematch against The Miz. Paul had been trying to find his next U.S. title challenger when the main event championship scene got turned upside down and he was inserted into these qualifiers for a chance at Seth Rollins and his strap.

So he vowed to become a double champ and avenge a prior loss.

That’s exactly what he did too, using the knockout punch to defeat Miz in what was yet another solid match for his resume. This was a first for Paul, a SmackDown match, and once again he delivered. He’s a natural.

The final women’s qualifier featured Naomi getting a big showcase in a match that had an obvious outcome even before Shotzi was injured and taken out of it in favor of Alba Fyre. That didn’t mean WWE didn’t try to create some doubt, with Fyre getting assists from her tag team partner, Isla Dawn.

It also ended up being a solid match, with Fyre’s talents on display in such a way that it’s clear she needs to be given more TV time, but in the end she submitted and Naomi is going to the big show for a chance at an even bigger show.

All the rest

Drew McIntyre came to the show and while he was giving an interview he was interrupted by LA Knight for an entertaining back-and-forth verbal battle that was sadly interrupted by officials just as it was getting good. It was a clear set up for a match later, and they announced the two will tango next week.

AJ Styles is still doing his whole lone wolf thing, all emo in the back and his OC stablemates are getting increasingly concerned about it. For his part, Karl Anderson is mostly fed up, calling him out to his face. Styles responded to this by slapping him and daring him to do something about it. Anderson backed off but pledged to escalate it if it happened again. It did not. I’m reminded of dark AJ back in TNA, and I kind of dig this whole thing.

More battle lines were drawn with Damage CTRL, as the group told Dakota Kai to sleep with one eye open for siding with Bayley in the split. They’re fully allowing the group to speak their native language and simply using subtitles, which is a good thing. It shouldn’t ever be a barrier and that they’ve done it so much lately shows a willingness to others that it’s worth coming here even if they don’t speak the language. Meanwhile, Bayley wouldn’t commit to trusting Kai, considering everything that’s happened over the past few months.

Javier Bernal and Beau Morris from NXT — we know because they got an entrance using the show’s theme music — got to have a match on the main roster against AOP. You already know where this is going. Akam and Rezar won in a squash. I’m hugely in favor of doing squash matches like this to help get wrestlers over, even if they’re already established. The Final Testament finally gets a win after their formation.

Bron Breakker finally made his decision, signing with SmackDown. The crowd seemed to appreciate it, and him. It’s been a long time coming and there’s plenty of potential here. I almost want to see Baron Corbin come up with him to continue their run as a tag team on the main roster but there’s zero indication we’re getting that. Either way, it’s about time!

The blue brand is immune to bad shows.

Grade: B+

